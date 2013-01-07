The CSV file was written to write economic news but there was a problem that the Terminal does not distinguish lines, exactly their number when working with the CSV file. That is why I decided to share my solution of this problem.

The class is the simplified version of the CArrayRing class: it has a predetermined fixed size of 256 elements, it is faster, and allows to organize the mini time series, indicator minibuffers, short sized buffers to store intermediate stream data inside the Expert Advisor or indicator.