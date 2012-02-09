Join our fan page
J_TPO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Normalized oscillator displayed as a histogram.
J_TPO output signal lies within -1...+1. The indicator itself is similar to RSI. Trend reversal signal borders are usually located at levels -0.5 and +0.5.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/764
