J_TPO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
j_tpo.mq5 (12.27 KB)
Normalized oscillator displayed as a histogram.

J_TPO output signal lies within -1...+1. The indicator itself is similar to RSI. Trend reversal signal borders are usually located at levels -0.5 and +0.5.

J_TPO indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/764

