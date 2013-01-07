Join our fan page
The example of the work with the CSV file as with a table - script for MetaTrader 5
The script demonstrates the work with the table in which the only detail is necessity to know the number of columns.
news.txt should be converted to csv file with delimiter";", or any other file but in the same code.
filehandle=FileOpen("News.csv",FILE_READ|FILE_CSV|FILE_ANSI,';');
Instead of ";" set this symbol.
Such approach allows to work with each line separately, and the first column "Code" helps to know where the search value is in the table.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1380
