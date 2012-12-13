When a new bar is occurred, the indicator defines points to draw trend lines and, if the coordinates of points are changed, it redraws the lines. When determining the points, the current bar is ignored. Support line is drawn on low, resistance line is drawn on high. There are two points of determining in the indicator. Both types are described below on the example of the support line.

Main parameters:

InpLineType - Line type

InpLeftExmSide - Left extremum side* (Type 1, 2)

InpRightExmSide - Right extremum side (Type 1)

InpFromCurrent - Offset from the current bar (Type 2)

InpPrevExmBar - To consider bar before extremum (Type 2)





Type 1. By two extremums.

From the next to last bar "go" to the left and search for the first (right) point-extremum from InpRightExmSide bars on the either side. From the first point again "go" to the left and search for the second (left) point-extremum from InpLeftExmSide bars on the either side. Draw the trend line.









Type 2. Extremum and delta.

From the next to last bar "go" to the left and search for the second (left) point-extremum from InpLeftExmSide on the either side. Starting from InpFromCurrent bar from the current and to the second point of the extremum, searching for the bar with the lower delta**. Two variants are possible: consider/not consider bar from the right side of the second point.

Draw the trend line.

а) Lines are drawn considering bar from the right side of the left point.











а) Lines are drawn without considering bar from the right side of the left point.









*The extremum means such a bar, on the left and right side of which there are N bars with the higher lows and the lower highs. In fact, the extremum is practically identical to the N-bar fractal.

**Delta calculates using the following formula:

to support: (right price - left price) / (right bar index - left bar index)

to resist: (left price - right price) / (right bar index - left bar index)

Recommendations: