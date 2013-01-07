The real author:

Yuriy Tokman

The candlesticks combinations are taken from the book by Elder "Japanese candlesticks".

The given indicator displays the following candlestick combinations:

Bullish hammer;

Bullish engulfing;

Bullish dark cloud cover;

Dodge;

Bearish cloud gap;

Bearish dark cloud cover;

Bearish engulfing;

Bearish hammer.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.09.2008.

Fig.1 The ytg_Japan_Candles indicator