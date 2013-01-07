CodeBaseSections
ytg_Japan_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
10202
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
The real author:

Yuriy Tokman

The candlesticks combinations are taken from the book by Elder "Japanese candlesticks".

The given indicator displays the following candlestick combinations:

  • Bullish hammer;
  • Bullish engulfing;
  • Bullish dark cloud cover;
  • Dodge;
  • Bearish cloud gap;
  • Bearish dark cloud cover;
  • Bearish engulfing;
  • Bearish hammer. 

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.09.2008. 

Fig.1 The ytg_Japan_Candles indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1373

