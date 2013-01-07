Join our fan page
ytg_Japan_Candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 10202
-
The real author:
Yuriy Tokman
The candlesticks combinations are taken from the book by Elder "Japanese candlesticks".
The given indicator displays the following candlestick combinations:
- Bullish hammer;
- Bullish engulfing;
- Bullish dark cloud cover;
- Dodge;
- Bearish cloud gap;
- Bearish dark cloud cover;
- Bearish engulfing;
- Bearish hammer.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 15.09.2008.
Fig.1 The ytg_Japan_Candles indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1373
