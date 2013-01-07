Description

The CStochasticOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Stochastic Oscillator (Stochastic Oscillator) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

Declaration

class CStochasticOnRingBuffer

Title

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CStochacticOnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the CStochasticOnRingBuffer.mqh class should be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer and the class of Moving Average also must be in this folder.

Class methods

bool Init( int period_k = 5 , int period_d = 3 , int period_s = 3 , ENUM_MA_METHOD method = MODE_SMA , int size_buffer = 256 , bool as_series = false );

int MainOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const double &high[] const double &low[] const double &close[] );

double MainOnValue( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double high, const double low, const double close, const int index );

int BarsRequired(); string Name(); string NameSignal(); string Method(); int PeriodK() int PeriodS() int PeriodD() int Size();

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CStochasticOnRingBuffer.mqh> CStochasticOnRingBuffer st; ... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime & time[], const double & open[], const double & high[], const double & low[], const double & close[], const long & tick_volume[], const long & volume[], const int & spread[]) { st.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,close); ... for ( int i=start;i<rates_total && ! IsStopped ();i++) { MainBuffer[i] = st[rates_total- 1 -i]; SignalBuffer[i] = st.signal[rates_total- 1 -i]; } ... return (rates_total); }

Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.

Examples

The Test_ Stochastic _OnArrayRB.mq5 file calculates the indicator based on the price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated The Test_ Stochastic _OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the Stochastic Oscilator indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of the ring buffer two more Stochastic Oscilator lines are drawn.