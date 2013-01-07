CodeBaseSections
Indicators

The class for drawing the Stochastic using the ring buffer - indicator for MetaTrader 5

\MQL5\Include\IncOnRingBuffer\
cmaonringbuffer.mqh (14.9 KB) view
carrayring.mqh (6.64 KB) view
cstochasticonringbuffer.mqh (13.83 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\IncOnRingBuffer\
test_stochastic_onarrayrb.mq5 (3.71 KB) view
test_stochastic_onvaluerb.mq5 (4.87 KB) view
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance

Description

The CStochasticOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Stochastic Oscillator (Stochastic Oscillator) using the algorithm of the ring buffer

Declaration

class CStochasticOnRingBuffer

Title

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CStochacticOnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the CStochasticOnRingBuffer.mqh class should be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer and the class of Moving Average also must be in this folder.

Class methods

//--- initialization method:
bool Init(                                 // if error it returns false, if successful - true
   int            period_k    = 5,         // the period %K
   int            period_d    = 3,         // the period %D
   int            period_s    = 3,         // the period of slowing %K
   ENUM_MA_METHOD method      = MODE_SMA,  // the method %D
   int            size_buffer = 256,       // the size of the ring buffer, the number of stored data
   bool           as_series   = false      // true, if a time series, false - if a usual indexing of the input data
   );   
//--- method of calculation based on a time series or indicator buffers:          
int MainOnArray(                  // returns the number of processed elements  
   const int     rates_total,     // the size of the arrays
   const int     prev_calculated, // processed elements on the previous call
   const double &high[]           // the maximum value array
   const double &low[]            // the minimum value array
   const double &close[]          // close price array
   );
//--- the method of calculation based on the separate series elements of the array           
double MainOnValue(               // returns the Stochastic value for the set element
   const int    rates_total,      // the size of the element
   const int    prev_calculated,  // processed elements of the array
   const int    begin,            // from where the significant data of the array starts
   const double high,             // the maximum value 
   const double low,              // the minimum value 
   const double close,            // close price 
   const int    index             // the element index
   );
//--- the methods of access to the data:
int    BarsRequired();   // Returns the necessary number of bars to draw the indicator
string Name();           // Returns the name of the indicator
string NameSignal();     // Returns the name of the signal line indicator
string Method();         // Returns the method of smoothing in the form of the text line
int    PeriodK()         // Returns the period of %K
int    PeriodS()         // Returns the period of slowing %K
int    PeriodD()         // Returns the period of %D
int    Size();           // Returns the size of the ring buffer

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:

//--- the class with the methods of calculation the Stochastic indicator:
#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CStochasticOnRingBuffer.mqh>
CStochasticOnRingBuffer st;

...

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime& time[],
                const double& open[],
                const double& high[],
                const double& low[],
                const double& close[],
                const long& tick_volume[],
                const long& volume[],
                const int& spread[])
  {
//--- calculation of the indicator based on the price time series:
   st.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,close);

...

//--- use the data from the ring buffers "st",
//    for example, copy the data in the indicator buffers:
   for(int i=start;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++)
     {
      MainBuffer[i]   = st[rates_total-1-i];        // the main line of the indicator
      SignalBuffer[i] = st.signal[rates_total-1-i]; // the signal line of the indicator
     }

...

//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call:
   return(rates_total);
  }

Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.

Examples

  1. The Test_Stochastic_OnArrayRB.mq5 file calculates the indicator based on the price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated
  2. The Test_Stochastic_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the Stochastic Oscilator indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of the ring buffer two more Stochastic Oscilator lines are drawn. 


The result of the work of the Test_Stochastic_OnArrayRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements



The result of the work of the Test_Stochastic_OnValueRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements

 

When writing code the developments of MetaQuotes Software Corp.Integer and GODZILLA were used.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1372

