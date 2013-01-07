Join our fan page
The class for drawing the Stochastic using the ring buffer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Description
The CStochasticOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Stochastic Oscillator (Stochastic Oscillator) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.
Declaration
class CStochasticOnRingBuffer
Title
#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CStochacticOnRingBuffer.mqh>
File of the CStochasticOnRingBuffer.mqh class should be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer and the class of Moving Average also must be in this folder.
Class methods
//--- initialization method: bool Init( // if error it returns false, if successful - true int period_k = 5, // the period %K int period_d = 3, // the period %D int period_s = 3, // the period of slowing %K ENUM_MA_METHOD method = MODE_SMA, // the method %D int size_buffer = 256, // the size of the ring buffer, the number of stored data bool as_series = false // true, if a time series, false - if a usual indexing of the input data );
//--- method of calculation based on a time series or indicator buffers: int MainOnArray( // returns the number of processed elements const int rates_total, // the size of the arrays const int prev_calculated, // processed elements on the previous call const double &high[] // the maximum value array const double &low[] // the minimum value array const double &close[] // close price array );
//--- the method of calculation based on the separate series elements of the array double MainOnValue( // returns the Stochastic value for the set element const int rates_total, // the size of the element const int prev_calculated, // processed elements of the array const int begin, // from where the significant data of the array starts const double high, // the maximum value const double low, // the minimum value const double close, // close price const int index // the element index );
//--- the methods of access to the data: int BarsRequired(); // Returns the necessary number of bars to draw the indicator string Name(); // Returns the name of the indicator string NameSignal(); // Returns the name of the signal line indicator string Method(); // Returns the method of smoothing in the form of the text line int PeriodK() // Returns the period of %K int PeriodS() // Returns the period of slowing %K int PeriodD() // Returns the period of %D int Size(); // Returns the size of the ring buffer
To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:
//--- the class with the methods of calculation the Stochastic indicator: #include <IncOnRingBuffer\CStochasticOnRingBuffer.mqh> CStochasticOnRingBuffer st; ... //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime& time[], const double& open[], const double& high[], const double& low[], const double& close[], const long& tick_volume[], const long& volume[], const int& spread[]) { //--- calculation of the indicator based on the price time series: st.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,high,low,close); ... //--- use the data from the ring buffers "st", // for example, copy the data in the indicator buffers: for(int i=start;i<rates_total && !IsStopped();i++) { MainBuffer[i] = st[rates_total-1-i]; // the main line of the indicator SignalBuffer[i] = st.signal[rates_total-1-i]; // the signal line of the indicator } ... //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call: return(rates_total); }
Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.
Examples
- The Test_Stochastic_OnArrayRB.mq5 file calculates the indicator based on the price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated
- The Test_Stochastic_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the Stochastic Oscilator indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of the ring buffer two more Stochastic Oscilator lines are drawn.
When writing code the developments of MetaQuotes Software Corp., Integer and GODZILLA were used.
The result of the work of the Test_Stochastic_OnValueRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements
The result of the work of the Test_Stochastic_OnArrayRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements
When writing code the developments of MetaQuotes Software Corp., Integer and GODZILLA were used.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1372
