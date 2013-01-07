Description

The COsMAOnRingBuffer class is designed to calculate the technical indicator Moving Average of Oscillator (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

Declaration

class COsMAOnRingBuffer : public CArrayRing

Title

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\COsMAOnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the COsMAOnRingBuffer.mqh class should be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the ring buffer, the MACD and Moving Average classes also should be in this folder.

Class methods

bool Init( int fast_period = 12 , int slow_period = 26 , int signal_period = 9 , ENUM_MA_METHOD fast_method = MODE_EMA , ENUM_MA_METHOD slow_method = MODE_EMA , ENUM_MA_METHOD signal_method = MODE_SMA , int size_buffer = 256 , bool as_series = false );

int MainOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const double &array[] );

double MainOnValue( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double value, const int index );

int BarsRequired(); string Name() string FastMethod() string SlowMethod() string SignalMethod() int FastPeriod() int SlowPeriod() int SignalPeriod() int Size();

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\C OsMA OnRingBuffer.mqh> C OsMA OnRingBuffer osma; ... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { osma.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,price); ... for ( int i=start;i<rates_total;i++) OsMABuffer[i]=osma[rates_total- 1 -i]; return (rates_total); }

Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.

Examples

The Test_OsMA_OnArrayRB.mq5 file calculates the indicator based on price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated The Test_OsMA_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the OsMA indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of this ring buffer of this indicator one more OsMA indicator is drawn.