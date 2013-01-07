Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
The class for drawing the OsCD using the ring buffer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5713
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Description
The COsMAOnRingBuffer class is designed to calculate the technical indicator Moving Average of Oscillator (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.
Declaration
class COsMAOnRingBuffer : public CArrayRing
Title
#include <IncOnRingBuffer\COsMAOnRingBuffer.mqh>
File of the COsMAOnRingBuffer.mqh class should be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the ring buffer, the MACD and Moving Average classes also should be in this folder.
Class methods
//--- initialization method: bool Init( // if error it returns false, if successful - true int fast_period = 12, // the period of fast Moving Average smoothing int slow_period = 26, // the period of slow Moving Average smoothing int signal_period = 9, // the period of signal Moving Average smoothing ENUM_MA_METHOD fast_method = MODE_EMA, // the method of fast Moving Average smoothing ENUM_MA_METHOD slow_method = MODE_EMA, // the method of slow Moving Average smoothing ENUM_MA_METHOD signal_method = MODE_SMA, // the method of signal Moving Average smoothing int size_buffer = 256, // the size of the ring buffer, the number of stored data bool as_series = false // true, if a time series, false if a usual indexing of the input data );
//--- the method of calculation based on a time series or indicator buffer: int MainOnArray( // returns the number of processed elements const int rates_total, // the size of the array array[] const int prev_calculated, // processed elements on the previous call const double &array[] // the array of the input values );
//--- the method of calculation based on the separate series elements of the array double MainOnValue( // returns the OsMA value for the set element const int rates_total, // the size of the array const int prev_calculated, // processed elements of the array const int begin, // from where the significant data of the array starts const double value, // significant elements of the array const int index // the element index );
//--- the methods to access to data: int BarsRequired(); // Returns the necessary number of bars for drawing the indicator string Name() // Returns the name of the indicator string FastMethod() // Returns the method of smoothing of the fast line in the form of the text line string SlowMethod() // Returns the method of smoothing of the slow line in the form of the text line string SignalMethod() // Returns the method of smoothong of the signal line in the form of the text line int FastPeriod() // Returns the period of smoothing of the fast line int SlowPeriod() // Returns the period of smoothing the slow line int SignalPeriod() // Returns the period smoothing of signal line int Size(); // Returns the size of the ring buffer
To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:
//--- the class with the methods of the indicator calculation OsMA: #include <IncOnRingBuffer\COsMAOnRingBuffer.mqh> COsMAOnRingBuffer osma; ... //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { //--- the calculation of the indicator based on a price time series: osma.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,price); ... //--- use the data from the "osma" ring buffers, // copy the data in the indicator buffer: for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++) OsMABuffer[i]=osma[rates_total-1-i]; // indicator histogram //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call: return(rates_total); }
Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.
Examples
- The Test_OsMA_OnArrayRB.mq5 file calculates the indicator based on price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated
- The Test_OsMA_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the OsMA indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of this ring buffer of this indicator one more OsMA indicator is drawn.
The result of the work of the Test_OsMA_OnArrayRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements. When writing code the developments of MetaQuotes Software Corp., Integer and GODZILLA were used.
The result of the work of the Test_OsMA_OnValueRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements.
The result of the work of the Test_OsMA_OnArrayRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements.
When writing code the developments of MetaQuotes Software Corp., Integer and GODZILLA were used.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1367
The Exp_VininI_Trend trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the VininI_Trend indicator.XMA_TrendSignal
The indicator that fixes three states of the market.
The class is designed for calculation the technical indicator Stochastic Oscillator (Stochastic Oscillator) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.ytg_Japan_Candles
The indicator of the candlesticks combinations (Japanese candlesticks)