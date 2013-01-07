The Exp_VininI_Trend trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the VininI_Trend indicator.

A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing depending on the chosen algorithm of forming signals with the input parameter:

input AlgMode Mode=BREAKDOWN;

Two variants of the algorithm are possible:

the breakthrough of UpLevel and DnLevel levels of the indicator; change of the indicator direction.

Place VininI_Trend.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at NZDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results