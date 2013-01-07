Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Exp_VininI_Trend - expert for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4834
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Exp_VininI_Trend trading system is based on change of the trend direction displayed by the VininI_Trend indicator.
A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing depending on the chosen algorithm of forming signals with the input parameter:
input AlgMode Mode=BREAKDOWN; //the algorithm to enter the market
Two variants of the algorithm are possible:
- the breakthrough of UpLevel and DnLevel levels of the indicator;
- change of the indicator direction.
Place VininI_Trend.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at NZDUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1365
The indicator that fixes three states of the market.PriceChannel Signal
This indicator is the conversion of famous Igorad's indicator namely PriceChannel_Signal_v1 with re-enter feature.
The class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Moving Average of Oscillator (Moving Average of Oscillator, OsMA) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.The class for drawing the Stochastic using the ring buffer
The class is designed for calculation the technical indicator Stochastic Oscillator (Stochastic Oscillator) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.