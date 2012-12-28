Description

The CMACDOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

Declaration

class CMACDOnRingBuffer

Title

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CMACDOnRingBuffer.mqh>

File of the CMACDOnRingBuffer.mqh class should be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer and the class of Moving Average also must be in this folder.

Class methods

bool Init( int fast_period = 12 , int slow_period = 26 , int signal_period = 9 , ENUM_MA_METHOD fast_method = MODE_EMA , ENUM_MA_METHOD slow_method = MODE_EMA , ENUM_MA_METHOD signal_method = MODE_SMA , int size_buffer = 256 , bool as_series = false );

int MainOnArray( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const double &array[] );

double MainOnValue( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double value, const int index );

int BarsRequired(); string Name() string NameMain() string NameSignal() string FastMethod() string SlowMethod() string SignalMethod() int FastPeriod() int SlowPeriod() int SignalPeriod() int Size();

To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:

#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CMACDOnRingBuffer.mqh> CMACDOnRingBuffer macd; ... int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { macd.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,price); ... for ( int i=start;i<rates_total;i++) { MainBuffer[i] = macd[rates_total- 1 -i]; SignalBuffer[i] = macd.signal[rates_total- 1 -i]; } return (rates_total); }

Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.

Examples

The Test_MACD_OnArrayRB.mq5 file calculates the indicator based on price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated The Test_MACD_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the MACD indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of the ring buffer of this indicator, one more MACD indicator is drawn.