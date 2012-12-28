Join our fan page
The class to draw MACD using the ring buffer - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Description
The CMACDOnRingBuffer class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.
Declaration
class CMACDOnRingBuffer
Title
#include <IncOnRingBuffer\CMACDOnRingBuffer.mqh>
File of the CMACDOnRingBuffer.mqh class should be placed in the IncOnRingBuffer folder that need to be established in MQL5\Include\. Two files with the examples used by the class from this folder are attached to the description. File with the class of the ring buffer and the class of Moving Average also must be in this folder.
Class methods
//--- initialization method: bool Init( // if error it returns false, if successful - true int fast_period = 12, // the period of fast Moving Average smoothing int slow_period = 26, // the period of slow Moving Average smoothing int signal_period = 9, // the period of signal Moving Average smoothing ENUM_MA_METHOD fast_method = MODE_EMA, // the method of fast Moving Average smoothing ENUM_MA_METHOD slow_method = MODE_EMA, // the method of slow Moving Average smoothing ENUM_MA_METHOD signal_method = MODE_SMA, // the method of signal Moving Average smoothing int size_buffer = 256, // the size of the ring buffer, the number of stored data bool as_series = false // true, if a time series, false if a usual indexing of the input data );
//--- the method of calculation based on a time series or the indicator buffer: int MainOnArray( // returns the number of processed elements const int rates_total, // the size of the array array[] const int prev_calculated, // processed elements on the previous call const double &array[] // the array of the input values );
//--- the method of calculation based on the separate series elements of the array double MainOnValue( // returns the MACD value for the set element const int rates_total, // the size of the array const int prev_calculated, // processed elements of the array const int begin, // from where the significant data of the array start const double value, // the element value of the array const int index // the element index );
//--- methods of access to the data: int BarsRequired(); // Returns the necessary number of bars to draw the indicator string Name() // Returns the name of the indicator string NameMain() // Returns the name of the main line of the indicator string NameSignal() // Returns the name of the indicator signal line string FastMethod() // Returns the method of smoothing of fast line in the form of the text line string SlowMethod() // Returns the method of smoothing of the slow line in the form of the text line string SignalMethod() // Returns the method of smoothing of the signal line in the form of the text line int FastPeriod() // Returns the period of smoothing of fast line int SlowPeriod() // Returns the period of smoothing of slow line int SignalPeriod() // Returns the period of smoothing of signal line int Size(); // Returns the size of the ring buffer
To get the calculated data of the indicator from the ring buffer is possible as from the usual array. For example:
//--- the class with the methods of the MACD indicator calculations: #include <IncOnRingBuffer\CMACDOnRingBuffer.mqh> CMACDOnRingBuffer macd; ... //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[]) { //--- calculation of the indicator based based on price time series: macd.MainOnArray(rates_total,prev_calculated,price); ... //--- use the data from the "macd" ring buffers, // copy the data in the indicator buffers: for(int i=start;i<rates_total;i++) { MainBuffer[i] = macd[rates_total-1-i]; // indicator histogram SignalBuffer[i] = macd.signal[rates_total-1-i]; // signal line of the indicator } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call: return(rates_total); }
Please note that indexing in the ring buffer is the same as in the time series.
Examples
- The Test_MACD_OnArrayRB.mq5 file calculates the indicator based on price time series. The MainOnArray() method application is demonstrated
- The Test_MACD_OnValueRB.mq5 file demonstrates the use of the MainOnValue() method. At first the MACD indicator is calculated and drawn. Then on the basis of the ring buffer of this indicator, one more MACD indicator is drawn.
The result of the work of the Test_MACD_OnArrayRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements When writing code the developments of MetaQuotes Software Corp., Integer and GODZILLA were used.
the result of the work of the Test_MACD_OnValueRB.mq5 with the size of the ring buffer of 256 elements
When writing code the developments of MetaQuotes Software Corp., Integer and GODZILLA were used.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1361
