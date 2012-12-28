CodeBaseSections
Indicators

VininI_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
vinini_trend.mq5 (9.63 KB) view
The real author:

Victor Nicolaev

A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals with the group of Moving Averages, whose periods changes in the arithmetic progression.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 19.09.2008.

Fig.1 The VininI_Trend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1358

Pivot Points to Html Pivot Points to Html

The script calculates Pivot Point on all the symbols from the market watch and displays the results in html-file.

VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR

A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the Williams' Percent Range indicator and group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.

VininI_Trend_LRMA VininI_Trend_LRMA

A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the LRMA Moving Average and a group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.

Exp_CorrectedAverage Exp_CorrectedAverage

The breakthrough system with the CorrectedAverage Moving Average.