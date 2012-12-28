Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
VininI_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6425
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Victor Nicolaev
A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals with the group of Moving Averages, whose periods changes in the arithmetic progression.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 19.09.2008.
Fig.1 The VininI_Trend indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1358
The script calculates Pivot Point on all the symbols from the market watch and displays the results in html-file.VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR
A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the Williams' Percent Range indicator and group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.
A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the LRMA Moving Average and a group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.Exp_CorrectedAverage
The breakthrough system with the CorrectedAverage Moving Average.