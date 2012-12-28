Join our fan page
Exp_CorrectedAverage - expert for MetaTrader 5
The breakthrough system with the CorrectedAverage Moving Average.
A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when there is breakthrough on price level separated from Moving Average in a distance determined by the input parameter of the Expert Advisor.
input int Level=300;//the breakthrough level in points
Place CorrectedAverage.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1363
