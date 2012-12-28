CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Exp_CorrectedAverage - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5304
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
exp_correctedaverage.mq5 (6.58 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
correctedaverage.mq5 (6.96 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The breakthrough system with the CorrectedAverage Moving Average.

A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when there is breakthrough on price level separated from Moving Average in a distance determined by the input parameter of the Expert Advisor.

input int Level=300;//the breakthrough level in points  

Place CorrectedAverage.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.

Testing results for 2011 at AUDUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1363

VininI_Trend_LRMA VininI_Trend_LRMA

A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the LRMA Moving Average and a group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.

VininI_Trend VininI_Trend

A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals with the group of Moving Averages whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.

EF_distance EF_distance

Another variation on Moving Averages...

The class to draw MACD using the ring buffer The class to draw MACD using the ring buffer

The class is designed for calculation of the technical indicator Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (Moving Average Convergence/Divergence, MACD) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.