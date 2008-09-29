Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
i_EF_distance - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15099
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Indicator i_EF_distance.
Input Parameters:
extern int Length=10; extern double Power=2;
i_EF_distance
Kwan
Indicator Kwan.Elder Impulse System
Indicator Elder Impulse System.
V-TBv6
Indicator V-TBv6. It draws buy and sell arrows.i-BandsPrice.mq4
On Bollinger Bands grounds