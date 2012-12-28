The real author:

Victor Nicolaev

A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the Williams' Percent Range indicator and a group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 19.09.2008.

Fig.1 The VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR indicator