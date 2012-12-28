CodeBaseSections
VIP_DSR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published:
Updated:
vip_dsr.mq5
The Dynamic Support/Resistance indicator for MetaTrader automatically sets on any timeframe and serves for trading in the channel and the breakthrough channel.

It is used in the VIP Synergy 3.0 automated trading system.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1368

Clock Clock

The indicator displays three variants of time in the chart: local, server and GMT!

The class for drawing the ADX Wilder using the ring buffer The class for drawing the ADX Wilder using the ring buffer

The class is designed for calculation of a technical indicator Average Directional Movement Index Wilder (Average Directional Movement Index Wilder, ADX Wilder) using the algorithm of the ring buffer.

VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR VininI_Trend_XMA_WPR

A trend indicator which determines its values based on the signals taken from the Williams' Percent Range indicator and group of its signal lines whose periods change in the arithmetic progression.

Pivot Points to Html Pivot Points to Html

The script calculates Pivot Point on all the symbols from the market watch and displays the results in html-file.