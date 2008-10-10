Join our fan page
Trend Indicators - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 38314
-
I can't give the link to the idea. It was taken from one of the forums.
I tried to extend the idea. And a part of the indicators is the variations with WPR again.
Trend Indicators
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8433
