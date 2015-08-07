CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Camarilla Equation Modified - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published by:
Rudinei Felipetto
Views:
7361
Rating:
(27)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Nikolay Kositsin

Initially written by Nikolay Kositsin and adjusted to plot lines on the right side of the chart, reducing the number of lines over the candles.

More information at: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/469.

