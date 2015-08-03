CodeBaseSections
ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle_HTF

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13447

