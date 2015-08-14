Join our fan page
ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13454
