ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13446

ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two WPR oscillators with different periods.

ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle

The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two RVI oscillators with different periods.

ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle_HTF ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle_HTF

The ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Camarilla Equation Modified Camarilla Equation Modified

Camarilla Equation Modified plots lines to the right of the chart.