Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3312
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13446
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two WPR oscillators with different periods.ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle
The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator based on the difference between two RVI oscillators with different periods.
The ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Camarilla Equation Modified
Camarilla Equation Modified plots lines to the right of the chart.