Join our fan page
Change the color of the candles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Indicator that allows modifying color of the candles .
We can set time for change color of candles.
Input Parameters:
- Start_Day - Start Day of the weeks
- Start_Hour - Start Hour of the Days
- Start_Minute - Start Minute of the Hours
- End_Day - End Day of the weeks
- End_Hour - End Hour of the Days
- End_Minute - End Minute of the Hours
- Color_Bar_Up_0 - Default Up candles
- Color_Bar_Down_0 - Default down candles
- Color_Bar_Up_1 - Color of the Up candles between my time
- Color_Bar_Down_1 - Color of the Down candles between my time
