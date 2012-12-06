CodeBaseSections
iAlligator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5692
(14)
The Alligator of Bill Williams drawn in the zigzag form. The indicator can be calculated and set in a fixed timeframe.

Fig.1 The iAlligator_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1110

iWPR_HTF iWPR_HTF

Larry Williams' the Percent Range indicator drawn in the zigzag form. The indicator can be calculated and set in a fixed timeframe.

Close Flat Channel Close Flat Channel

It defines the boundaries of a flat channel based on bars closings.

EMA EMA

Classic exponential Moving Average with the ability to use real numbers as the averaging period.

Change the color of the candles Change the color of the candles

The indicator that allows modifying color of the candles.