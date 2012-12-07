CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

Eugene - expert for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Fedoseev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6269
Rating:
(20)
Published:
Updated:
eugene.mq5 (12.24 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author is Builder, the link to the source https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7873.

How it works

A buy is performed if high of the previous bar is higher and low of the current bar is higher than low of the previous bar and several additional checks with prices and time. Four last bars participate in the analysis. The reverse situation is for a sell.

Part of the analysis performed on formed bars, the other part performed on forming bars. So testing can be performed only in every tick mode.

Fig. 1 - The performance of the Expert Advisor in the strategy tester's visual mode is displayed in the image.

Fig. 2 - Testing results at EURUSD H4 for the last month (09.2012).

 
Fig. 1. Deals in tester. 

 
Fig. 2. The trading results of the Expert Advisor in the tester.

Parameters

  • Lots - lot; when 0, the MaxrR parameter is used.
  • StopLoss - Stop Loss in points, 0 is without Stop Loss.
  • TakeProfit - Take Profit in point, 0 is without Take Profit.
  • InvertSignals - Invert the order of trading signals.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1136

Combo_Right Combo_Right

The Expert Advisor with a basic trading system on the basis of the CCI indicator and several linear perceptrons regulating the work of the basic trading system.

Change the color of the candles Change the color of the candles

The indicator that allows modifying color of the candles.

Parabolic_HTF Parabolic_HTF

The Parabolic SAR indicator with the ability to choose timeframe where it can be calculated.

NxDRangeSwitch NxDRangeSwitch

Simple trend indictor performed in the NRTR form