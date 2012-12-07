The Expert Advisor is rewritten from MQL4, the author is Builder, the link to the source https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7873.

How it works

A buy is performed if high of the previous bar is higher and low of the current bar is higher than low of the previous bar and several additional checks with prices and time. Four last bars participate in the analysis. The reverse situation is for a sell.

Part of the analysis performed on formed bars, the other part performed on forming bars. So testing can be performed only in every tick mode.

Fig. 1. Deals in tester.



Fig. 2. The trading results of the Expert Advisor in the tester.



Parameters