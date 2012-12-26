Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
MATonySignal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 7564
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
Jpkfox
The indicator displays trend power and direction. The growing trend is blue, the falling is red. When trend is strong, bars are bright and light, when trend is weak, bars are dark. Level triggered on a strong trend is defined by value of the input parameter for the MA_Level indicator. In fact, the indicator calculates Momentum from the averaging price, the trend direction is defined and this Momentum is equalled to level triggered value to define trend force.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 03.10.2008.
Fig.1 The MATonySignal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1347
The trend indicator that displays possible rollback optionytg_Spread_StopLevel
The indicator displays the spread levels and the minimum acceptable level of stop loss/take profit in points
Delta ZigZag defines the reversal on a minimal height of the swing and also identifies trend on breakthrough of local minimum/maximum levels and colors zigzag sections in current trend colori-BandsPrice
The trend indicator drawn on the basis of the Bollinger Bands.