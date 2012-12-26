The real author:

Jpkfox

The indicator displays trend power and direction. The growing trend is blue, the falling is red. When trend is strong, bars are bright and light, when trend is weak, bars are dark. Level triggered on a strong trend is defined by value of the input parameter for the MA_Level indicator. In fact, the indicator calculates Momentum from the averaging price, the trend direction is defined and this Momentum is equalled to level triggered value to define trend force.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 03.10.2008.

Fig.1 The MATonySignal indicator