ytg_Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
ytg_trend.mq5
The real author:

Yuriy Tokman

The trend indicator. When the bars are colored in bright color, trend is maximum, but it is very likely a rollback will take place!

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 13.10.2008. 

Fig.1 The ytg_Trend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1346

