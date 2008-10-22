CodeBaseSections
Indicators

MA Angle Tony - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Indicator MAAngleTony.

Input Parameters:

extern int MAMode=1;
extern int MAPeriod=34;
extern int Price=0;
extern double AngleMin=0.0020;

MAAngle Tony

An indicator that divides the M1 period into H1.

An indicator of the trend alteration.

One of the varieties of the price channel.

It's a pattern tha I use in my tradings. It's based in CCI/MA and Bollinger.