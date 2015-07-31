CodeBaseSections
TSI-OscillatorSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5601
(18)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tsi-oscillatorsign.mq5 (11.86 KB) view
Download as ZIP
Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorTSI-Oscillator indicator algorithm.

The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The TSI-OscillatorSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13411

ColorTSI-Oscillator_HTF ColorTSI-Oscillator_HTF

The ColorTSI-Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10

The ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorStepXCCX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.

ColorTrend_CF_Sign ColorTrend_CF_Sign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorTrend_CF indicator algorithm.

ColorXRSXCandle ColorXRSXCandle

The XRSX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.