TSI-OscillatorSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5601
Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorTSI-Oscillator indicator algorithm.
The indicator uses the classes of SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The TSI-OscillatorSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13411
