ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
3543
(18)
colorstepxccx.mq5 (10.54 KB) view
colorstepxccxtrend_x10.mq5 (13.42 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorStepXCCX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.

Falling oscillator movement paints the squares in pink, growing movement — in green. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorStepXCCX.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13398

