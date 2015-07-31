Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3543
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorStepXCCX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.
Falling oscillator movement paints the squares in pink, growing movement — in green. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorStepXCCX.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13398
The MultiColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ColorStepXCCX indicator direction from ten different timeframes.ColorTrend_CF_HTF
The ColorTrend_CF indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The ColorTSI-Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.TSI-OscillatorSign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorTSI-Oscillator indicator algorithm.