The ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator shows the ColorStepXCCX oscillator direction from ten different timeframes.

Falling oscillator movement paints the squares in pink, growing movement — in green. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorStepXCCX.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorStepXCCXTrend_x10 indicator

