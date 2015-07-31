CodeBaseSections
ColorTrend_CF_Sign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorTrend_CF indicator algorithm.

Fig.1. The ColorTrend_CF_Sign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13412

TSI-OscillatorSign TSI-OscillatorSign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the ColorTSI-Oscillator indicator algorithm.

ColorTSI-Oscillator_HTF ColorTSI-Oscillator_HTF

The ColorTSI-Oscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorXRSXCandle ColorXRSXCandle

The XRSX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.

ColorXCCXCandle ColorXCCXCandle

The XCCX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.