ColorXRSXCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The XRSX indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the XRSX algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file XRSX.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorXRSXCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13415
