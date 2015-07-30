CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Gaps - indicator for MetaTrader 5

gaps_cb.mq5 (4.8 KB) view
Price gaps indicator implemented as a histogram. Red bar — up gap and, most likely, will fill down. Blue bar — down gap, will fill up.

There is also a function which allows you to filter gaps by size. If you set a positive value for inpBigGap parameter, the BigGap line will appear in a subwindow. All gaps lower than this line will be painted in gray.

Fig.1. М1 timeframe. inpBigGap = 0 

Fig.2. М1 timeframe. inpBigGap = 5

Fig.3. D1 timeframe. inpBigGap = 500

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13351

