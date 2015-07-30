Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Gaps - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8398
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Price gaps indicator implemented as a histogram. Red bar — up gap and, most likely, will fill down. Blue bar — down gap, will fill up.
There is also a function which allows you to filter gaps by size. If you set a positive value for inpBigGap parameter, the BigGap line will appear in a subwindow. All gaps lower than this line will be painted in gray.
Fig.1. М1 timeframe. inpBigGap = 0
Fig.2. М1 timeframe. inpBigGap = 5
Fig.3. D1 timeframe. inpBigGap = 500
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13351
The ColorJMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ColorJLaguerre_HTF
The ColorJLaguerre indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The ColorZerolagX10MA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Exp_ColorZerolagX10MA
The Exp_ColorZerolagX10MA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagX10MA moving average change of direction.