CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorJMomentum_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3698
Rating:
(14)
Published:
Updated:
colorjmomentum.mq5 (11.45 KB) view
colorjmomentum_htf.mq5 (8.69 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The ColorJMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorJMomentum.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorJMomentum_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The ColorJMomentum_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13349

ColorJLaguerre_HTF ColorJLaguerre_HTF

The ColorJLaguerre indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorZerolagX10MA ColorZerolagX10MA

This variant of the Moving Average indicator is calculated based on five moving averages.

Gaps Gaps

Indicator of price gaps between the previous Close and the current Open price.

ColorZerolagX10MA_HTF ColorZerolagX10MA_HTF

The ColorZerolagX10MA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.