ColorZerolagX10MA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3260
(17)
ColorZerolagX10MA.mq5 (10.63 KB) view
colorzerolagx10ma_htf.mq5 (10.18 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The ColorZerolagX10MA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires ColorZerolagX10MA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagX10MA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13352

Gaps Gaps

Indicator of price gaps between the previous Close and the current Open price.

ColorJMomentum_HTF ColorJMomentum_HTF

The ColorJMomentum indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_ColorZerolagX10MA Exp_ColorZerolagX10MA

The Exp_ColorZerolagX10MA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagX10MA moving average change of direction.

ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev

The ColorZerolagX10MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.