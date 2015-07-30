CodeBaseSections
Experts

Exp_ColorZerolagX10MA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3535
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Experts\
exp_colorzerolagx10ma.mq5 (9.79 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
ColorZerolagX10MA.mq5 (10.63 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The Exp_ColorZerolagX10MA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagX10MA moving average change of direction. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in Moving Average direction.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagX10MA.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13353

ColorZerolagX10MA_HTF ColorZerolagX10MA_HTF

The ColorZerolagX10MA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Gaps Gaps

Indicator of price gaps between the previous Close and the current Open price.

ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev ColorZerolagX10MA_StDev

The ColorZerolagX10MA indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

ID Lite Info MA ID Lite Info MA

The indicator shows Moving Averages (MA) values, difference between values and difference between MA.