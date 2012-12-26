The real author:

Yuriy Tokman

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 07.01.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The ytg_Price_Peak indicator