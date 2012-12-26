Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AC_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8501
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Semaphore, signal indicator, based on the values of the Accelerator of Bill Williams (Accelerator Oscillator). The signals occur when the accelerator changes its direction. When signals appear the indicator sends alerts, push-notifications and e-mail messages.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input string InfoComment="AC_Signal "; //the first part of the message comment input uint SignalBar=1; //the bar number to receive a signal (0 - current bar) input uint AlertCount=0; //the number of sending alerts input bool push=true; //permission to send push-messages input bool email=false; //permission to send email messages
Fig.1 The AC_Signal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1334
ytg_Price_Peak
The indicator of Peak Price Values.ColorX2MA_Osc
The X2MA Moving Average turned to the oscillator using the normalization of its values in the range from 0 to 100.
Exp_OsHMA
Trading system drawn on the basis of the signals taken from the OsHMA histogram.LinearRegressionChannel
Custom instrument of the linear regression. LR line, Support and Resistance lines values are in the buffers