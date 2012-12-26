CodeBaseSections
AC_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
8501
(23)
ac_signal.mq5 (8.95 KB)
Semaphore, signal indicator, based on the values ​​of the Accelerator of Bill Williams (Accelerator Oscillator). The signals occur when the accelerator changes its direction. When signals appear the indicator sends alerts, push-notifications and e-mail messages.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input string  InfoComment="AC_Signal ";  //the first part of the message comment
input uint SignalBar=1;                  //the bar number to receive a signal (0 - current bar)
input uint AlertCount=0;                 //the number of sending alerts
input bool push=true;                    //permission to send push-messages
input bool email=false;                  //permission to send email messages

Fig.1 The AC_Signal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1334

