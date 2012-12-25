CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorX2MA_Osc - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5435
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
colorx2ma_osc.mq5 (12.31 KB) view
x2ma.mq5 (8.46 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
x2ma_osc.mq5 (11.23 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The X2MA Moving Average turned to the oscillator using the normalization of its values in the range from 0 and to 100.

For more visual perception the resulting indicator has been shifted down to the fifty values.

Fig.1 The X2MA, X2MA_Osc and ColorX2MA_Osc indicators

Fig.1 The X2MA, X2MA_Osc and ColorX2MA_Osc indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1330

Silence Silence

This indicator displays the market activity in percentage

Volatility Volatility

A volatility indicator displays the amount of the corridor price movements for N period in points

ytg_Price_Peak ytg_Price_Peak

The indicator of Peak Price Values.

AC_Signal AC_Signal

A semaphore, signal indicator drawn on the basis of the values ​​of the Accelerator of Bill Williams with sending alerts, push-notifications and e-mail messages