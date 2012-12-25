Watch how to download trading robots for free
MetaTrader 5
ColorX2MA_Osc - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published:
Updated:
The X2MA Moving Average turned to the oscillator using the normalization of its values in the range from 0 and to 100.
For more visual perception the resulting indicator has been shifted down to the fifty values.
Fig.1 The X2MA, X2MA_Osc and ColorX2MA_Osc indicators
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1330
