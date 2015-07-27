Watch how to download trading robots for free
Peak Lines by Price Histogram - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8481
This indicator shows the support/resistance lines using price histogram. The indicator is not so heavy, the calculation was simplified.
- Gold Line — peaks of a 1-day histogram.
- Red Line — peaks of a short term histogram.
- Magenta Line — peaks of a medium term histogram.
- Blue Line — peaks of a long term histogram.
Settings:
