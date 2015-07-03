Join our fan page
ColorZerolagTriXOSMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA algorithm.
In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagTriXOSMA.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagTriXOSMACandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13223
The Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA histogram change of direction.ColorZerolagTriXOSMA_HTF
The ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The Aggressiveness indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ATR_Trailing_HTF
The ATR_Trailing indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.