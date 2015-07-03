CodeBaseSections
ColorZerolagTriXOSMACandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA algorithm.

In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagTriXOSMA.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagTriXOSMACandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13223

Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA

The Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA histogram change of direction.

ColorZerolagTriXOSMA_HTF ColorZerolagTriXOSMA_HTF

The ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Aggressiveness_HTF Aggressiveness_HTF

The Aggressiveness indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ATR_Trailing_HTF ATR_Trailing_HTF

The ATR_Trailing indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.