Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Aggressiveness_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5028
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Aggressiveness indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires Aggressiveness.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The Aggressiveness_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13224
ColorZerolagTriXOSMACandle
The ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA
The Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA histogram change of direction.
ATR_Trailing_HTF
The ATR_Trailing indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.AvgRange_HTF
The AvgRange indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.