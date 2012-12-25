The real author:

zfs

The OsMA type oscillator but interpreted as the ATR oscillator. It is used as an additional signal (crossing 0) to exit the position with the maximum profit.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base on 20.02.2009.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging price series for intermediate calculations without using additional buffers".

Fig.1 The ATR_MA_Oscillator indicator