Exp_MovingAverage_FN - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5331
(17)
exp_movingaverage_fn.mq5 (9.36 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
movingaverage_fn.mq5 (1477.79 KB) view
The Exp_Moving Average_FN is drawn on the basis of changing the direction of the universal MA Moving Average_FN. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when the Moving Average changes the direction.

Place Moving Average_FN.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at USDCHF H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1317

