CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

ColorZeroLAG_MA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4950
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
colorzerolag_ma.mq5 (9.01 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

MetaQuotes

The ZeroLAG MA indicator is a Moving Average with zero lag. This indicator was introduced in Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities magazine, April 2000.

Formula:

ZeroLAG MA(i) = 2*MA(Price, P1, i) - MA(MA( Price, P1, i), P2, i)

where:

  • MA — Moving Average;
  • Price — applied price;
  • P1 — period of Moving Average for first smoothing;
  • P2 — period of Moving Average for second smoothing.

Indicator uses the СMoving_Average class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 25.10.2006.

Fig.1. The ColorZeroLAG_MA indicator

Fig.1. The ColorZeroLAG_MA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13175

CoppockHist_HTF CoppockHist_HTF

The CoppockHist indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

CoppockHist CoppockHist

Colored histogram based on a famous indicator by Edward Coppock.

ColorZeroLAG_MA_HTF ColorZeroLAG_MA_HTF

The ColorZeroLAG_MA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

WRB WRB

The indicator determines and marks WRB (Wide Range Bars or Wide Range Bodies).