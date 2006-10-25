CodeBaseSections
ZeroLAG MA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Published:
Updated:
The Indicator ZeroLAG MA is a moving average with zero delay. The Indicator ZeroLAG MA was described in journal Technical Analysis of Stocks and Commodities, April, 2000 for the first time.

ZeroLAG MA calculates on formula:
 
    ZeroLAG MA(i) = 2*MA(Price, P1, i) - MA(MA(Price, P1, i), P2, i);

where:
MA - moving average;
Price - an aplyed price;
P1 - a period of the moving average under the first smoothing;
P2 - a period of the moving average under the second smoothing;





Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/9984

