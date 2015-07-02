CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CoppockHist_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3528
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
coppockhist.mq5 (7.03 KB) view
coppockhist_htf.mq5 (8.45 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The CoppockHist indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires CoppockHist.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The CoppockHist_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The CoppockHist_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13157

CoppockHist CoppockHist

Colored histogram based on a famous indicator by Edward Coppock.

CenterOfGravityOSMA_HTF CenterOfGravityOSMA_HTF

The CenterOfGravityOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorZeroLAG_MA ColorZeroLAG_MA

The ZeroLAG MA indicator is a Moving Average with zero lag.

ColorZeroLAG_MA_HTF ColorZeroLAG_MA_HTF

The ColorZeroLAG_MA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.