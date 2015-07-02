CodeBaseSections
ColorZeroLAG_MA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ColorZeroLAG_MA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires ColorZeroLAG_MA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZeroLAG_MA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13176

ColorZeroLAG_MA ColorZeroLAG_MA

The ZeroLAG MA indicator is a Moving Average with zero lag.

CoppockHist_HTF CoppockHist_HTF

The CoppockHist indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

WRB WRB

The indicator determines and marks WRB (Wide Range Bars or Wide Range Bodies).

ColorZerolagRVI ColorZerolagRVI

This RVI oscillator analogue is calculated based on four Relative Vigor Index indicators.