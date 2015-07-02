CodeBaseSections
CCIBands - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4973
(15)
When using the CCI, it is important to know where was the indicator positioned between the boundary bar values by the highest/lowest value. Two indicator lines have been added to the code (one for High values, other for Low values). Correlation coefficient is also present as a parameter.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 16.03.2015.

Fig.1. The CCIBands indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13129

CCICloud_HTF CCICloud_HTF

The CCICloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

CCICloud CCICloud

Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the CCI oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.

CCIBands_HTF CCIBands_HTF

The CCIBands indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Coppock Coppock

This indicator shows long-term opportunities for buying or selling.