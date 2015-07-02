CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Coppock - indicator for MetaTrader 5

English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Published by:
Vladimir Lyopa
Views:
5894
Rating:
(19)
Published:
Updated:
coppock.mq5 (4.44 KB) view
Download
MQL5 Freelance

Real author:

Edward Coppock

This indicator shows long-term opportunities for buying or selling by measuring a 10-period weighed Moving Average of the sum of two rates of change (with periods of 14 and 11). It's a classic version.

Input parameters:

  • ROC1Period (Default = 14) — period of first rate of change in the sum.
  • ROC2Period (Default = 11) — period of second rate of change in the sum.
  • MAPeriod (Default = 10) — period of Moving Average of the sum.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13141

