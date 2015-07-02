Watch how to download trading robots for free
Coppock - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Vladimir Lyopa
- 5894
Real author:
Edward Coppock
This indicator shows long-term opportunities for buying or selling by measuring a 10-period weighed Moving Average of the sum of two rates of change (with periods of 14 and 11). It's a classic version.
Input parameters:
- ROC1Period (Default = 14) — period of first rate of change in the sum.
- ROC2Period (Default = 11) — period of second rate of change in the sum.
- MAPeriod (Default = 10) — period of Moving Average of the sum.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13141
