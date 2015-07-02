CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Donchian_Fibo_Clouds - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5408
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Guilherme Santos & Luis Guilherme Damiani

The Donchian_Fibo indicator implemented as a cloud.

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL5 and was first published in the Code Base on 22.05.2015.

Fig.1. The Donchian_Fibo_Cloud indicator

Fig.1. The Donchian_Fibo_Cloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13088

Fx10Setup_HTF Fx10Setup_HTF

The Fx10Setup indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Fx10Setup Fx10Setup

Simple trend indicator based on a group of several technical indicators.

Donchian_Fibo_Clouds_HTF Donchian_Fibo_Clouds_HTF

The Donchian_Fibo_Clouds indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal

The ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal based on the ADXCrossing indicator.