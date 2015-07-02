Watch how to download trading robots for free
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Donchian_Fibo_Clouds - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Real author:
Guilherme Santos & Luis Guilherme Damiani
The Donchian_Fibo indicator implemented as a cloud.
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL5 and was first published in the Code Base on 22.05.2015.
Fig.1. The Donchian_Fibo_Cloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13088
Fx10Setup_HTF
The Fx10Setup indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Fx10Setup
Simple trend indicator based on a group of several technical indicators.
Donchian_Fibo_Clouds_HTF
The Donchian_Fibo_Clouds indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal
The ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal based on the ADXCrossing indicator.