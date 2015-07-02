CodeBaseSections
The ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the ADXCrossing indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored indication of trend or trade direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the trade direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

  1. The ADXCrossing indicator input parameters: 
    input string Symbol_="";                               // Financial asset
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6;             // Timeframe for indicator calculation
input uint ADXPeriod=50;
  2. The ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
    //---- indicator display settings
input uint SignalBar=0;                                // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar)
input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_";  // Indicator labels names
input color Upsymbol_Color=clrLime;                    // Uptrend symbol color
input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrMagenta;                 // Downtrend symbol color
input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid;               // Indicator name color
input uint Symbols_Size=60;                            // Signal symbols size
input uint Font_Size=10;                               // Indicator name font size
input int X_1=5;                                       // Horizontal name offset
input int Y_1=-15;                                     // Vertical name offset
input bool ShowIndName=true;                           // Display the indicator name
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner
input uint X_=0;                                       // Horizontal offset
input uint Y_=20;                                      // Vertical offset
  3. The ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:
    //---- alerts settings
input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound;  // Triggering option
input uint AlertCount=0;                     // Number of alerts

If several ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file ADXCrossing.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation

Fig.2. The ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal indicator. Signal for trade

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13093

