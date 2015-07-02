CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Fx10Setup - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4885
(18)
fx10setup.mq5 (9.96 KB) view
Real author:

palanka

Simple trend indicator based on a group of several technical indicators. Beginning of a strong trend is indicated by bars with corresponding color.

Fig.1. The Fx10Setup indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13076

