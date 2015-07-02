Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Fx10Setup - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4885
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
palanka
Simple trend indicator based on a group of several technical indicators. Beginning of a strong trend is indicated by bars with corresponding color.
Fig.1. The Fx10Setup indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13076
Rainbow_Clouds_HTF
The Rainbow_Clouds indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Rainbow_Clouds
A fan of Moving Averages implemented as a group of cloud indicators.
Fx10Setup_HTF
The Fx10Setup indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.Donchian_Fibo_Clouds
The Donchian_Fibo indicator implemented as a cloud.